The Voice: Find out which songs contestants will be performing for the show's first live knockout

The songs that contestants will be performing on The Voice for the first live knockout have been revealed! From Ed Sheeran hits to Bee Gees classics, the competition will certainly heating up on Saturday night as Team Jennifer and Team Tom take to the stage!

The huge favourite to win the show this year has been Mo Adeniran, who will be taking on Beyonce's hit tune Freedom, while his fellow team member Jamie Miller will be taking on Ed Sheeran's Shape of You. As for Jennifer Hudson's other team members: David Jackson will sing Erasure's A Little Respect, Jack Bruley will perform the Bee Gees' To Love Somebody, Tim Gallagher will take on Want to Want Me by Jason Derulo, and Georgie Braggins will be belting out I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin.

Meanwhile in Tom Jones' team, Into The Ark will perform Hold On, We’re Going Home by Drake Ft Majid Jordan, Victoria Kerley will sing Find Me by Sigma, and Capital B will perform Randy Crawford’s One Day I’ll Fly Away. Dannii Barnes will take on False Alarm, Nadine McGhee will perform Little Mix's Secret Love Song, and Craig Ward will sing Hold On Tight by Greg Holden.

