Lorraine Kelly reveals whether she will take part in new series of Strictly Come Dancing

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about the possibility of starring in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, and revealed that she wouldn't join the show because she can't dance. During an interview with dancing professionals Kevin and Karen Clifton, the pair said that they would love to see Lorraine take to the dance floor - but the chat show host quickly dismissed the idea, saying: "No, I wouldn't, and not even you could teach me. Susanna [Reid] was brilliant, she just had a natural ability."

Lorraine chatted to Kevin and Karen

During the interview, Karen opened up about her former Strictly partner Will Young, who quit just four weeks into the show. She said: "He was fantastic, we had some great routines. It took me by surprise and I wish him the best." The pair also revealed that they aren't yet sure if they'll be back in the next series of the show. "We don't know," Kevin admitted. "They let us know later on in the year. We sort of hope. We keep that part of the year in our calendar free and go, 'please call us back!'"

The star admitted she wouldn't want to go on Strictly

Lorraine has recently returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Antarctica, where she travelled to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband, Steve Smith. The star jumped into -29°C waters while on a live video link during her holiday, telling the camera: "This is a first for me, this is Antarctica… and I'm going in," before taking the plunge. She also revealed the other amazing places she was going on her travels, explaining: "I'm heading to Antarctica, Elephant Island and South Georgia, following the route of Shackleton's Endurance Trans-Atlantic Expedition. Steve will be filming for my show, and I'll be writing about the journey. I will, of course, be visiting his grave, raising a glass and toasting 'the boss'." The Glasgow-born star has been married to Steve since 1992, and the couple have one daughter together, 22-year-old Rosie.