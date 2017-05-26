Ant and Dec are tracing their roots in new show The presenting duo will use advances in genealogy research to trace back their roots

Ant and Dec are planning to trace the roots all the way back to the Neanderthal man in a brand new 90-minute special, Ant & Dec's DNA Journey. Using advances in genealogy research, the presenting duo will be travelling to Newcastle and the Irish sea to explore their heritage.

Speaking about their upcoming show, the pair said: "Tracing our ancestors using pioneering DNA methods has been a fascinating and emotional process so far. We have discovered some amazing things which have shocked and surprised us and we still have hundreds of years to uncover! We are looking forward to sharing our journey with the audience." An insider told the Mirror: "It sounds like it could be a programme in the style of Who Do You Think You Are? But obviously going back much further. They never do any shows apart and this serious documentary is no different."

Siobhan Green, the head of ITV's entertainment commission, said that the show would "have the audience on the edge of their seats" as Ant and Dec's lineage is uncovered. The show has similarities to the popular BBC show Who Do You Think You Are, which sensationally revealed that Danny Dyer was a direct descendant to King Edward III back in 2016. Shocked after looking at his family tree, Danny said: "I can't be. I can't be! A direct descendant? From Edward III… It's pretty amazing isn't it. It really is. I just need to digest it and get it in my nut and get on with my life. I'm going to treat myself to a ruff!"

Chatting about the revelation of Alan Carr's Chatty Man, Danny said: "Basically, I'm royalty… I'm royalty that's gone wrong. I am in line to the throne… It's stupid though isn't it? It's mental, it's just mental. I'm going to treat myself to a ruff I think… It still hasn't hit me yet!"