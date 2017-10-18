Joe McFadden and partner Katya Jones reveal Strictly secrets on Lorraine The dance couple spilled the beans on Wednesday's show

Joe McFadden and his dance partner Katya Jones shares some insider Strictly secrets during an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday morning. The couple, who are currently competing in the 15th series of the BBC dance show, spilled the beans as they chatted to host Lorraine Kelly about their time in the competition so far. Holby City star Joe, 42, revealed that the pair have found a way to communicate with each other while they are performing on the Saturday night live shows – by speaking through gritted teeth!

"We speak a bit – there's a lot of ventriloquism there," he admitted, before Katya demonstrated how she manages to instruct Joe, all the while maintaining her dazzling smile. The pair also revealed that they have cut holes in Joe's shoes to help ease the pain caused by so much dancing. "My toes are sore!" the actor added. "We dance for eight hours a day."

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones revealed some Strictly secrets while appearing on Lorraine

Host Lorraine also took the opportunity to quiz Joe on recent reports romantically linking him to fellow contestant Mollie King. "Isn't it mad! There was a photo of you with Mollie and all of a sudden, you're going out with her," she remarked. "You have to watch that. Don't be photographed!"

Holby City star Joe has been romantically linked to fellow contestant Mollie King

"That's the thing," Joe replied. "Certain newspapers get a photograph and build a story around the photograph. They're chomping at the bit for anything they can get about it. That's why we do have to be careful because they get these long lenses… You do have to be careful because people want to know anything."

