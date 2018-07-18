Find out why Fern Britton took over Ruth Langsford's This Morning job We would love to see her back on the sofa!

This Morning viewers were in for a treat on Wednesday morning after a familiar face made a return to the sofa. Fern Britton was one of the guests to join Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford for a chat to promote The Calendar Girls tour. Just moments before her interview, the former This Morning presenter found time to sit with Eamonn as she settled back into her old seat. Fans flocked to Twitter to share their delight, with one saying: "Fab seeing @Fern_Britton back on the sofa, enjoy Calendar Girls. You an @RuthieeL are great advocates for us mature ladies."

Another said: "@Fern_Britton good to see you on @thismorning with the lovely @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes. Can't believe it's been nine years since you left the programme. Only seems like yesterday. Miss you from live TV as your such a brilliant presenter. Need to see more of you on TV." A third post read: "@thismorning so good to see Fern Britton back on this morning, missed her lovely voice and personality. Bring her back." Speaking about her new role in Calendar Girls, she shared: "I was 61 yesterday and nine years yesterday I left This Morning… and I've got to an age now where you’d be foolish to be scared of anything. I haven’t got time to be scared now. If I’m going to enjoy what’s left, whilst I’m still thinking clearly, I need to get on with it." The TV star was even reunited with her former co-host John Leslie! Before she left, Fern added: "Can I just say, it was so lovely to see John Leslie, I've just bagged such a big hug and a kiss!"

Exclusive! Fern Britton reveals the real reason she left This Morning

Fern, who is married to celebrity chef Phil Vickery left This Morning after ten years back in 2009. Last year, the 61-year-old opened up to HELLO! about her decision to bid farewell to her role. "I did ten years of it and I loved that show," she explained. "I can't tell you how much I loved it. But after ten years I just felt it was right to stop." The presenter confessed she never had any idea how much her co-host Phillip Schofield was paid. She said: "That certainly wasn’t true, not least because I had no idea what Philip had been paid; I knew what I was being paid and it was more than fair. It is appalling that, if you are doing the same job as a man, you are paid less and I am absolutely all for equal pay but at the time, even if Phillip had been paid more than me, he was doing more programmes on television.

Loading the player...

"It is wrong for someone else to be paid more than you are for the same job. But it’s terribly important to find out where your ‘enough’ is because everybody’s different and I was very happy with my ‘enough’." Fern also revealed that she grew more confident with age. "When I was younger I was always worrying about how people would perceive me and now I have abandoned that," she admitted. "People like me or they don’t and I don’t really give a damn anymore! Of course like all women, some days I think my hair is rubbish and I can’t fit into my jeans but then I think: ‘I am alive and the world is good."

RELATED: Fern Britton shows off new tattoo on This Morning