Ant McPartlin will return to work once the TV star is "well and fit", ITV have confirmed. Last year, the 42-year-old opened up about his battle with drink and drug addiction before admitting himself to rehab. He then announced the end of his 11-year marriage to Lisa Armstrong before he was arrested and charged for drink-driving in March. Speaking to ITV News, the network's Chief Executive, Carolyn McCall, revealed that Ant is under no pressure to return until he is ready to join his on-screen partner Declan Donnelly.

"He will come back when he's well and when he is ready to come back," she explained. "ITV will not be putting him under any pressure to come back unless he's well and fit enough to come back." When prompted to comment on his return to TV, she replied: "As far as I know, that is true." In April, Ant pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was ordered to pay £85,000 along with a 20-month driving ban after he was involved in a car crash which injured several people.

Speaking about the incident outside of the Wimbledon Magistrates Court, Ant said: "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry. Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this." Following the incident, his partner-in-crime, Dec, presented the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway alone; he then went on to present the Britain's Got Talent live shows by himself during Ant's recovery.

