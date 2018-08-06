Darcey Bussell addresses feud with Shirley Ballas Darcey Bussell shut down reports that she doesn't get along with her Strictly co-judge, Shirley Ballas

Ahead of the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, Darcey Bussell has opened up about her relationship with her fellow judge, Shirley Ballas, following reports that the pair do not get along with one another. Chatting to the Daily Telegraph, the retired ballerina said: "Of course I get on with Shirley. She's hysterical, she's got a great sense of humour, and I totally respect her amazing amount of knowledge. She's great to be with." After the interviewer suggested that it was only ever women who are in the centre of feud stories, Darcey said: "Funny that. I don't know why that is. Maybe we ask for it? I'm not sure. If we were in two suits, I wonder if they would treat us different."

Darcey opened up about Strictly

Darcey also opened up about being honoured with a damehood in early 2018, and admitted she hasn't used the title. She said: "I don't know how to use it quite yet. I think it will take me a while to digest. Altogether, it's odd." Darcey and Shirley are confirmed to be judges on Strictly 2018, just one year after Shirley first joined and was met with some controversy after professional dancer Brendan Cole publicly disagreed with some of her comments.

READ: Darcey Bussell reveals her secret to looking fabulous as she approaches 50

Loading the player...

Speaking to HELLO! about her relationship with the professional dancer, she said: "I don't have any recollection on a personal level of bridges ever being broken or rebuilt between me and Brendan. He is an amazing dancer, an amazing person, whose career I have followed for many, many years and I'm extremely proud of what he's achieved both at work and at home. One of the things people learn with me is I don't need to pull someone else down to build myself up and I will live and die by that rule. There has been no face-to-face confrontation and all I can say is I wish him, his wife and their two beautiful children well because, whatever he does next, I know he will bring 100% to his role."

READ: Dame Darcey Bussell! The Strictly judge is awarded an OBE