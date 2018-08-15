Will this be Paul Hollywood's last series of Great British Bake Off? There can be no Bake Off without Paul!

Paul Hollywood is a cornerstone of the immensely popular show, The Great British Bake Off, but could his new show mean that this series will be his last? It has been revealed that the bread expert is heading to the USA for a new show, Paul Goes to Hollywood, which will see the star biking across the US on the road trip, sampling food from Hollywood's most iconic films along the way, including paying a visit to the burger place used in Pulp Fiction, and the pizza restaurant from Saturday Night Fever.

He will also try his hand with making American dishes, including the native New Orleans dish, the honey tart. Speaking about the show, UKTV's commissioning editor Kirsty Hanson said: "We are thrilled to be working with Paul Hollywood on this perfect combination of the nation’s love of travel, film and baking. This series is packed full of adventure and fun and will make an excellent show for both film fans and foodies."

Fortunately, there has been no word that Paul will be leaving Bake Off to focus on the foodie travel show, which will air on Good Food and W in 2019. Speaking about how the upcoming series will be different to its predecessors, Paul told the Daily Star: "This year we have gone back to basics on a couple of challenges because we were getting a bit over-complicated. Sometimes it's not just about the bakers in the tent, it's about the people in the UK who watch the programme. We want to encourage the viewers to bake." The judge will be joined by Prue Leith, who took over from Mary Berry in 2017 when the show moved to Channel 4, along with Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

