Downton Abbey: Huge news about the movie has been confirmed Clear your diaries!

Downton Abbey has announced that the movie adaptation will be released in September 2019, four years after the final season aired on ITV. On Wednesday, the official Facebook released this message: "The doors to Downton Abbey will open once more on Friday, September 20, 2019 in North America and Friday, September 13, 2019 internationally. Be sure to dust off your finery for our big screen debut." News of the film was announced in July, with the likes of Dame Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville confirmed to re-join the cast.

The original cast will reunite for the Downton Abbey movie

Speaking at the Heroes at Highclere event at Highclere Castle earlier this month, Hugh - who plays Lord Grantham in the beloved period drama - opened up about the highly-anticipated production and confirmed two amazing guest cameos - Imelda Staunton and David Haig. Imelda, who is better known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise, happens to be the real-life wife of Jim Carter, aka Mr Carson. "We start filming again on Monday," revealed Hugh. "We did the read through last week, and I actually have to say it was really nice, settling back into a family."

He added: "It was great to see everyone again, even our new guest artists Imelda Staunton and David Haig. I can't remember them all but it is a wonderful bunch of people who are doing it for what will be, I hope, an upbeat celebration and reunion." Discussing the excitement over the movie, the 54-year-old actor explained: "I'm looking forward to being back with that wonderful cast of people and the team. I'm so thrilled that a lot of the production team and a lot of the crew, our makeup artist who was working on the first two series is coming back to join us. It's really nice to be back with the family."

