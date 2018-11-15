The new Dumbo trailer will have you in tears - watch it here And we thought the animations was sad…

The full length trailer for the live-action remake of Dumbo is here, and shows the little elephant devastated as he is separated from his mother and exploited for his ability to fly. The new adaptation, which is directed by Tim Burton, sees Michael Keaton as an evil circus owner hoping to buy Dumbo, while Colin Farrell plays a former circus star who takes care of the newborn elephant with his two children, who befriend him.



Speaking about being involved in the film, the actor told EW: "Honestly, I was like a child in a sweet shop, I really was, I was so giddy. I had this sustained excitement during the whole the whole thing because the sets we were working on were extraordinary, the story was so sweet, Tim was such a dream, the cast was so lovely. It's also nice to do something that my children can see." Fans were quick to react to the sweet trailer, with one commenting: "Oh my goodness. I'm already teary. I just don't know why but as soon as I saw the elephant bubbles that just hit me soooo hard… because I remember that was my favourite part in the old animated film… And Unbelievable as it sounds, remaking these wonderful stories... It just brings out the kid in me again."

Another person joked: "Can't wait until this comes out on bluray because I'm a grown man and refuse to have people see me cry like a complete baby.﻿" The trailer comes just a few days after the teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 was released, which saw all of the old favourite characters being reintroduced including Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Mr Potato Head along with a new addition, Forky, voiced by Tony Hale.

