SPOILER: Strictly result: the first couple have left the competition – find out who We're sad to see this contestant leave

Strictly has only just started and already we have to say goodbye to one couple from the dancing competition. Following Saturday's first live show of the series, where James Cracknell faced David James in the dance off, sadly one contestant lost out. And that person is… James Cracknell. Yes, the Olympic rower is this season's first casualty. Farewell James, it's been short but sweet!

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, James said: “Definitely enjoyed the last three days of the last week as I got to grips with the steps and started to enjoy it. I’m enjoying it anyway, the luxury of being with someone so good and learning off them. I’m a way better dancer than I was two weeks ago. Luba’s been amazing with being so patient with a couple of left feet.

James' dance partner Luba was asked if she had any words for James and said: “I would like to say a huge thank you with all my heart to make this journey so amazing. You inspired me every day and I hope you inspire many more other people to start dancing.”

Both couples had performed their routines again; James and his dance partner Luba performed their jive to Tutti Fruitti by Little Richard; and David and Nadiya performed their Paso Doble to Spanish Gypsy by Espana Cani in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Nobody wants to be the first to leave #Strictly. @jamescracknell and @LubaMushtuk are going to be sorely missed by the rest of the gang. pic.twitter.com/ONH7hYiTVu — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 29, 2019

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts: Craig Revel Horwood chose to save David and Nadiya. Craig said: “Well for me in that dance off one couple improved beyond compare and that couple is the couple I would like to save, David and Nadiya.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save David and Nadiya. Motsi said: “I felt a stronger performance, a stronger intention, clearer actions. I’m going to save David.” Bruno Tonioli chose to save David and Nadiya, while head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save David and Nadiya.

James and Luba will be join Zoe Ball for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 30th September at 5.15pm on BBC One.