Ant and Dec share their first photo from Australia ahead of I'm a Celebrity launch The Britain's Got Talent presenters are Down Under for the first time in two years

It's not long now until the next series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly whetted viewers' appetites with their first snap from the Australian jungle, which they posted to their shared Instagram account this weekend. The selfie showed the two longtime friends looking cool and dressed casually as they beamed at the camera, with a row of palm trees in the background. They captioned it simply: "G’day."

Ant and Dec met as children when they co-starred on Byker Grove

Gogglebox star and former winner Scarlett Moffatt, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle at the end of the 2016 series, was quick to comment, posting two clapping hands emojis and two heart emojis and writing: "So excited!! Xx." The presenting pair's other followers were equally enthused, responding: "YES, YES, YES!!! Can't wait," "Luv you guys, can't wait for the jungle xx," and "Not long now eh lads xx come on!!!!!"

Holly Willoughby presented alongside Dec last year while Ant took time off from presenting in order to attend rehab for drug and alcohol addiction, meaning fans were especially happy to see the co-hosts reunited Down Under. One wrote: "Oh yes!! Bring on the laughs… Ant & Dec back at the helm." I'm a Celebrity is one of ITV's longest-running reality shows, with the first season having aired back in 2002. It will return to our screens on Sunday 17 November at 9 PM.

The friends and co-presenters have fronted I'm a Celebrity... since 2002

While viewers will have to tune in then to find out the full line-up, those rumoured to be taking part this year include former Olympian Caitlin Jenner, Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, Capital FM DJ Roman Kemp, rugby star James Haskell and Match of the Day presenter Ian Wright. Whoever wins will unseat the current King of the Jungle, retired football manager Harry Redknapp, who proved hugely popular with both viewers and his fellow outback residents.

