The Nest: Meet the cast of the new BBC show led by Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders stars Will you be watching The Nest?

We can't wait to check out BBC's latest show The Nest, which will air on Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One. The series follows a loved-up, wealthy couple who are missing one thing in their lives - a baby. Desperate to conceive, they turn to a teenage girl who offers to be their surrogate. The show has an impressive all-star cast, so find out who is involved here...

Martin Compston - Dan

Martin plays Dan, a self-made millionaire who has everything he could possibly want in life except a child - and his beloved wife Emily desperately wants one. After trying for years, they enlist the help of a surrogate. Martin is perhaps best known for playing DS Steve Arnott in the hit show Line of Duty, and was previously filming season six before it was postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The Scottish actor has also appeared in Filth and Mary, Queen of Scots.

Martin plays Dan

Speaking about the series, he said: "I’m absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest. Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I’m chuffed we’re finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario."

WATCH: Line Of Duty in 60 seconds

Sophie Rundle - Emily

Emily is desperate for a baby, and so a chance encounter with Kaya makes her determined to welcome a child by any means necessary. Speaking to The Times, Sophie explained that her character is driven "to the point of mania" over the subject. The actress is best known for starring in Peaky Blinders as Ada Shelby. She also appeared in Happy Valley as Kirsten, and in Gentleman Jack as Ann Walker.

Peaky Blinders' actress Sophie plays Emily

Mirren Mack - Kaya

Mirren plays Kaya, a teenager who has grown up in the system as is about to start life as an adult. When she meets Emily, she offers to become a surrogate for the couple - but all isn't as it might seem. Mirren previously starred as Florence in the hit Netflix show, Sex Education.

Mirren has previously starred in Sex Education

James Harkness - James

James plays Kaya's social worker who is worried about her welfare as she decides to be a surrogate for Emily and Dan. The actor has previously starred in Rogue One: A Star Ways Story, The Victim and In Plain Sight.

David Hayman - Souter

Not much is known about Souter except that he is an associate of Dan's. However, we know plenty about the actor! David has a seriously impressive filmography, including Blinded by the Light, Macbeth and New Tricks.

