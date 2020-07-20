All you need to know about Heartbeat star Mark Jordon The actor appeared on the show for 15 years

Fans of classic TV show Heartbeat have been loving the nostalgia thanks to ITV3 airing old episodes on weekdays. Many stars of the show became household names thanks to their parts in the police drama throughout its 18 year run, with many appearing on the show for a number of years.

Heartbeat is being reaired on ITV3

One of these stars is Mark Jordon, who is perhaps best known for playing PC Phil Bellamy in the show, but also went on to appear in other popular show. The actor, 55, was also married to another familiar face from TV, here's all you need to know…

Mark Jordon and Siobhan Finneran

Mark Jordon and Downton Abbey actress Siobhan Finneran were married for a number of years before calling it quits in 2014. It's not known how they met, however Siobhan did have a number of small parts on Heartbeat in the nineties, so it's possible the couple met on set, before tying the knot in 1997. During their 17 year marriage, the couple welcomed two children Joseph, now 22, and Poppy 18. In addition to her part in Downton, Siobhan is also known for her role in BBC drama Happy Valley, Netflix's The Stranger and Benidorm.

Mark was married to Downton actress Siobhan for 17 years

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

On New Years Day January 2019, it was announced that Mark had got engaged to Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton a few months earlier. Writing on Twitter, Mark wrote: "Well 2018 had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows. Really got to feel the love of true friends. Feel blessed by the support of my children and elated to have heard the word 'yes' from the most beautiful woman in the world @lawrencenotrin." The couple met on set when Mark joined the cast in 2014 as Daz Spencer while Laura played Kerry Wyatt. The couple live together in Yorkshire.

Mark and Laura got engaged in 2018

Mark Jordon Heartbeat

From 1992 until 2007, Mark appeared as PC Phil Bellamy in Heartbeat. Starring in series one to seventeen, PC Bellamy was known as a laid-back and friendly officer in the town, who left the force temporarily in the hope of marrying his love-interest, but returned to the job shortly after when she turned him down. In 2007, Mark was killed off after being shot dead by a man trying to kidnap his son.

Mark played PC Phil Bellamy

Mark Jordon other TV roles

After Heartbeat, Mark went on to land roles in shows such as Casualty, Hollyoaks, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

