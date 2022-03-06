Inside Searching For Italy star Stanley Tucci's ten-year marriage to Felicity Blunt The actor lost his first wife in 2009

Even though Hollywood star Stanley Tucci is now in his sixties, it doesn't look like he's going to be slowing down anytime soon, having recently ventured into the world of travel and food show presenting with his new CNN/BBC series Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.

Away from his work, however, the Hollywood star can be found at his home in London with his wife Felicity Blunt and children. Want to know more about his family? Here's what we know…

Stanley and Felicity, who is the older sister of actress Emily Blunt, married in 2012, meaning that this year the happy couple will celebrate their milestone tenth anniversary.

Stanley famously starred alongside Emily in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada and the two became such good friends that she invited him to her wedding to John Krasinski in 2010. While there, the actor met the English literary agent and the pair and immediately hit it off. They became engaged in 2011 during a holiday to Berlin, Germany.

They initially exchanged vows in a private ceremony but decided to celebrate their marriage with a group of friends a few weeks later. Acting as best man was Boardwalk Empire star Steve Buscemi and acting as bridesmaids were Emily, her youngest sister Suzie and friend Amy Dixon. Celebrity guests included Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Ewan McGregor, and Colin Firth.

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt wed in 2012

Stanley and Felicity, who makes an appearance during the first episode of Stanley's Italian-focused travel and food show, now live together in the leafy suburbs of West London with their two children: seven-year-old Matteo Oliver and three-year-old Emilia Giovanna.

However, before Stanley met Felicity, he suffered a devastating blow with the death of his first wife, Kathryn Spath. She tragically died in 2009 at the age of 47, following a battle with breast cancer.

Stanley's first wife Kathryn Spath sadly died in 2009 at the age of 47

The couple married in 1995 and welcomed three children together during their 14-year marriage: twins Nicolo and Isabel, 22, and 20-year-old Camilla. Stanley also helped raise Kathryn's two children from a previous marriage.

Stanley has previously admitted that he felt "guilty" after he proposed to Felicity, and opening up in an interview with CBS last year, he explained: "You never stop grieving. It's still hard after 11 years. It's still hard. And it will always be hard."

He added: "But you can't let it... and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."

