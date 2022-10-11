NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey gives huge update on major three-way crossover event The actress plays Jane Tennant in the series

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has given a major update on the upcoming three-way crossover event which will see the spin-off show team up with the original NCIS series and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Jane Tennant actress revealed that filming is currently underway for the special episode.

WATCH: NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii tease major crossover

In the video, Vanessa could be seen enjoying some downtime in her LA hotel room along with her co-star Yasmine Al-Bustami, who plays Lucy Tara in the police procedural series.

"I have to be honest, I don't normally Instagram Live because we are normally shooting in Hawaii but we're now in LA shooting the crossover," she told her followers.

The pair then went on to answer some questions from fans in a Q&A session on Vanessa's Stories. In response to a fan asking if the actresses were really filming the crossover, Vanessa confirmed that they were, adding: "It's a triple crossover. It's the first time the franchise has meant all across the board. We have NCIS LA, NCIS Hawai'i, NCIS, the mothership, which is DC. All of us. One plot, one night."

Vanessa and Yasmine plays Jane and Lucy on the show

The duo also revealed that filming for the crossover could be completed in just a week's time as Yasmine said that shooting in LA usually takes place over seven ten-hour days.

Fans were overjoyed with the announcement and took to the comments section, with one person writing: "Omg! I am so excited for the triple crossover between NCIS, NCIS Hawai'i & NCIS: Los Angeles. I am definitely hyped for that," while another added: "Looking forward to it."

The crossover event will premiere in January

A third took to Twitter to express their excitement, writing: "Yas is with Vanessa filming the crossover and she’s gonna be with Vanessa while she live tweets!!! I love them both so much," while another tweeted: "Omg are they filming the biggest NCIS crossover ever right now?"

While CBS has yet to announce an official release date, fans can expect to see the crossover sometime in January next year.

