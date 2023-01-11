Vanessa Lachey has opened up about the chemistry and close bond with her NCIS co-star Wilmer Valderrama. The actress, who plays Special Agent Jane Tennant in the Hawaii version of the crime franchise, was chatting about her long-running friendship with the actor ahead of the epic crossover episode which aired this week.

Appearing on Monday's edition of The Talk prior to the episode, which featured a combination of stars from three branches of NCIS, Vanessa explained how she and Wilma "ended up becoming like brother and sister throughout the decades."

The Love Is Blind star continued: "I'm so grateful for that because when you run into the same people, I'm so grateful that we were just friends and nothing ever transpired to mess up the friendship."

Speaking about how their closeness in real life transpired to the screen, she added: "I've known him for so long, but we wanted to give the storyline a little something, so him and I secretly came up with this backstory." However, the star kept tight-lipped about further detail.

The crossover episode saw the team from the divisions of Washington DC, LA and Hawaii come together and fans were intrigued to see that a previous romance between Vanessa and Wilmer's characters, Jane Tennant and Agent Nicholas Torres, was teased. In past crossovers, it's been hinted that the two had crossed paths before, but it didn't materialized to anything. Could a romance be on the horizon?

Meanwhile, Vanessa opened up about her emotion about being the first female lead for the NCIS crossover. During the same interview for The Talk, the actress was in tears as she was congratulated by the TV stars for her achievement.

The two actors go way back

As the brunette beauty sat down, she said through tears: "I wasn't gonna get emotional, but you said I made history and I never really thought about that."

She added: "I love that I get to be the one to be the first female lead. So, a massive thank you to CBS studios and CBS networks."

