Today Show star Al Roker shares thoughts on Prince Harry following eviction from Frogmore Cottage An Archewell spokesperson confirmed that the couple have been asked to leave

The Today Show star Al Roker has spoken about his thoughts on Prince Harry following a report from breakfast show that the royal couple have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their home in the UK.

Despite being a wedding gift from the late Queen to her grandson and Meghan, the property is owned by the Crown Estate. While the palace have remained silent regarding reports, Harry and Meghan's charity Archewell has issued a statement confirming that they have been asked to leave – and Al shared this thoughts on Harry – particularly regarding listening to his book, Spare.

WATCH: Al Roker comments on Prince Harry following eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Loading the player...

In a statement, an Archewell spokeswoman told HELLO!: "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." The property is where Prince Harry and Meghan lived when they were in the UK - the couple have used it as their base each time they returned to the country, including for the Queen's state funeral last year.

The pair confirmed that they have been asked to leave the cottage

HELLO! understands that the couple are troubled by the question of how they will ever travel to the UK again with their children given their security concerns. Moving forward, if Harry and Meghan need to visit the UK they will need to request protection - which makes planning much more complicated.

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals true opinion on Prince Harry following interview

MORE: Al Roker says 'it's good to be alive' in reflective and upbeat post that resonates with fans

Today Show fans were quick to discuss the news report on Twitter, with one writing: "The cottage belongs to The Crown - i.e the UK taxpayer. They were just allowed to live there by The Queen." Another person added: "Well they wanted to not be royals anymore. Done deal."

Harry and Meghan now live in Montecito, California

A third person wrote: "I called it wrong. Harry & Meghan confirmed that they were told to move out of their wedding gift from the Queen, Frogmore Cottage. If Chuck thinks this makes him look good he’s in for a sad and sorry surprise. What kind of FATHER acts like this? There are no words."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.