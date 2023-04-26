Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon hire same Hollywood lawyer to major A-listers amid firing

Following news of Tucker Carlson's firing from Fox News, and Don Lemon's own firing from CNN, news of which came within the same hour, the two appear to have subtly banded together in the wake of their unemployment.

As they navigate their exits – the Fox anchor's last show was Friday, while the CNN This Morning host's was Monday morning – they have hired the very same lawyer.

They have sought help from Hollywood powerhouse lawyer Bryan Freedman, who has helped a variety of A-list stars through a myriad of legal needs.

The lawyer is known for having helped other fellow news anchors through their exits, and securing them million-dollar settlements. He is currently also a lawyer to former CNN host Chris Cuomo – whose brother Andrew Cuomo had his own unceremonious resignation from Governor of New York in 2021 – who is seeking $125 million for wrongful termination after the network fired him in 2021.

His roster of clients goes far beyond network television and deep into Hollywood as well, having represented stars such as Julia Roberts, Quentin Tarantino, Mariah Carey, Gabrielle Union, and Seth Rogen. He also represented Chris Harrison, The Bachelor franchise's host for twenty years, when he parted ways with Bachelor Nation after a racist incident with former contestant Rachel Lindsay.

Furthermore, he represented Michael Jackson's estate through a $100million legal battle against the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which was won on appeal.

© Getty Freedman has been included in The Hollywood Reporter's annual list of the entertainment industry's top 100 lawyers for the past 14 years

Freedman is based in Los Angeles, and he founded his law firm, Freedman and Taitelman, with Michael Taitelman in 1997.

News of both Lemon and Carlson's firings came within an hour of each other on Monday, and just a day after yet another big media exit over at NBC, with the departure of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, following an "inappropriate workplace relationship" on his behalf.

Carlson's departure was announced via a terse statement from Fox News which read: "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Lemon himself announced his firing via Twitter, where he wrote: "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly." The network fired back at his claims with their own tweet, which read: "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's event is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

