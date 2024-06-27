Why the prime suspect from Madeleine McCann’s disappearance might be released from prison

The latest in the case against Christian Brueckner has revealed that the convicted rapist, who is the prime suspect in the German authorities investigation into Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, could be released in just a few months.

The 47-year-old German man could be tried after his legal team applied to get an arrest warrant overturned. His lawyer Friedrich Fulscher told Sky News: “If it is overturned and he is ultimately acquitted, he would be released in spring next year at the latest.

“I am sure this will be granted. I can't imagine it any other way. After the evidence had been taken, not a single accusation had been substantiated in such a way that one can speak of a suspicion of an offence.”

An undated handout image supplied shows a police mug shot of Christian Brueckner

Brueckner is currently on trial in Germany for three rape cases and two sexual offences in Germany, which all allegedly took place in Portugal between 2000 to 2017, with a pensioner and a child being among the alleged victims. After being charged, a spokesperson from the Braunschweig prosecutor's office said: “The accused is the same person against whom charges were brought in connection with the disappearance of the then three-year-old British girl Madeleine Beth McCann.

Kate and Gerry McCann shared a statement

“Specifically, the accused is charged with three offences of aggravated rape and two offences of sexual abuse of children. The investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann continues.”

He is currently serving a prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in 2005.

Authorities confirmed that they had a prime suspect in the case back in 2022, which was welcomed by Kate and Gerry McCann. In a statement, they wrote: “We welcome the news that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man an ‘arguido’ in relation to the disappearance of our beloved daughter Madeleine. This reflects progress in the investigation, being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities. We are kept informed of developments by the Metropolitan police.

Kate McCann carries one of her twins, Amelie

“It is important to note the ‘arguido’ has not yet been charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine’s disappearance. Even though the possibility may be slim, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is still alive and we will be reunited with her.”

Madeleine went missing aged three from her hotel room shared by her younger twin siblings during a family holiday in Praia de Luz, Portugal back in 2007.

Madeleine turned 21 in May 2024, with her parents sharing a tribute to her which read: “Happy 21st birthday Madeleine. Still missing, still missed, still looking.”