Ludwig: viewers have the same reaction to David Mitchell's new BBC detective show

Ludwig premiered on the BBC on Wednesday night, and it already appears that the David Mitchell comedy drama has been a major hit with viewers! The story follows the Would I Lie to You star as Ludwig, a puzzle setter who impersonates his detective brother following his disappearance to work out what happened to him.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the show, one person wrote: "Just watched the first three episodes of #Ludwig and it's brilliant. Right up my street. Some good laughs combined with an utterly ridiculous set of circumstances and characters make this an easy watch. Loving the incidental Beethoven variations too. Mitchell is brilliant."

WATCH: David Mitchell stars in the new detective comedy

Another fan added: "#Ludwig is the best binge of the year so far. Isn’t it obvious." Another person jokes: "Ok, settled myself down to the idea that I’m a binging #Ludwig tonight. After laughing out loud, actually laughing out loud! And intrigued. This is brilliant."

The praise continued, with another viewer writing: "Watched first 20 seconds of #Ludwig and can confirm it's a much loved British comedy drama and am looking forward to season 2," while another wrote: "No you can’t end the first episode like that I’m hooked #Ludwig."

© BBC The cast of BBC's Ludwig

However, not all reviews were glowing, as one fan wrote: "#Ludwig was okay, interesting enough for me to watch next week's episode but not enough for me to watch it any sooner on iPlayer."

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters during a Q&A session, David spoke about filming in Cambridge, explaining: "I've been back a few times but it was nice to be there filming something because when I was [a student] there I desperately wanted to get into acting and comedy as a job, so I thought, 'Look at me, this is my job!'. So that's a nice return.

© Big Talk Studios/BBC/David Emery David Mitchell in Ludwig

"But obviously, I think anyone who moves away from where they went to as a young person or as a student will know that when you go back, it's filled with an unbearable poignancy which is part of the message that life conveys relentlessly that you're going to die one day.

© Colin Hutton David Mitchell in Ludwig

"So you look around the place and remember where you had fun, the various rooms where friends of yours lived and they're not there now and it's all about the terribly sad passing of time which is one of the things we try and use television to distract people from."

Ludwig is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

