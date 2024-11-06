Meet Only Fools and Horses star Gwyneth Strong and her famous husband

Actress Gwyneth Strong is best known for starring as Cassandra Parry in hit TV show Only Fools and Horses.

She appeared in the show between 1989 and 2003 and played the love interest of dodgy dealer Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst).

© Getty Images A scene from Only Fools and Horses with Nicholas Lyndhurst and Gwyneth Strong

The popular sitcom first aired in September 1981 and ran for an impressive 64 episodes.

Aside from Only Fools and Horses, Gwyneth, 64, boasts a plethora of show credits having also starred in the likes of EastEnders, Shadows, Casualty, Play for Today and Silent Witness.

© Shutterstock Gwyneth has starred in a plethora of shows and films

While much is known about her acting career, keep scrolling to find out more about her private life away from the cameras…

Is Gwyneth Strong married?

Gwyneth is married to soap star Jesse Birdsall who is best known for his roles in Footballers' Wives and Hollyoaks. The couple tied the knot in 2000 and went on to welcome two children – a son called Oscar, and a daughter called Lottie.

© Shutterstock The actress shares two children with her husband Jesse

While Gwyneth tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, she's previously spoken about children's futures and why she hasn't encouraged them to follow in her footsteps.

During a chat with the BBC, she explained: "We've done a really good job and neither of them are remotely interested in acting or having anything to do with our business at all! We did it! They're going to be sensible and have jobs like normal people!"

"I think the truth is that two actors in one family is enough! I think they've seen the reality of it which is that it's not glamorous and it's an insecure profession.

"My son is very clear that he wouldn't want that at all, he wants something steady. I think that's because he's been brought up by two parents that have a very changeable life and world.

"They are very interested in what we do and the choices we make though, especially now they're older. They think it's great for us, they just don't want to do it themselves!"

© Getty Images Jesse Birdsall at the British Soap Awards in 2014

Meanwhile, during a chat with Bury Times, Gwyneth shared a glimpse inside her married life and their TV viewing habits. "In my family I'm known for not being very good at plots," she said.

"When I watch a thriller with my husband he gets so sick of me going 'pause it' so that I confirm what I'm thinking, or he points me in the right direction and then we can carry on.

"I'll probably get the hang of this one later than everyone else even though I'm in it!"

Who is Jesse Birdsall?

Highbury-born Jesse first emerged on the acting scene back in the 1970s when he appeared in series such as Headmaster, Centre Play and Graham's Gang. In the early 90s, he portrayed Marcus Tandt in BBC soap, Eldorado, which follows the lives of wealthy expats living in Spain.

© Getty Images 'Bugs' co-stars Craig McLachlan (who plays Ed), Jaye Griffiths (Ros) and Jesse Birdsall (Beckett)

More recently, Jesse, 61, starred as Fraser Black in Hollyoaks and as Steven Fletcher in Holby City. His film credits, meanwhile, include The Pebble and The Boy.

He's had a few run-ins with the law including a conviction for actual bodily harm in 1981 and a £1,000 fine in 1999 following an unprovoked attack on a pub-goer in London.