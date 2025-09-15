Where to watch all NCIS shows — including cancelled spin-offs

Missing NCIS while waiting for its next season to come out? Here's how to get your fix. The long-running show, named after the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service, first premiered in September 2003, and in its more than 20 years on the air, has produced well over 1,000 episodes, plus six spin-offs. Most recently, it added NCIS: Tony & Ziva to the family, which premiered on September 4, and which brought back Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo's characters Anthony DiNozzo and Ziva David, 10 years after the former's departure as a series regular, and 12 after the latter's.

And while we are still a month away from getting new episodes of the mothership show when it comes back for its 23rd season on Tuesday, October 14 — returning to its original Tuesday time slot on CBS after airing on Mondays for a few seasons — luckily you can always revisit its more than a thousand episodes, as well as some of the spin-offs that have been canceled, if you're feeling extra nostalgic.

Here's where to watch or stream all of the NCIS universe.

1/ 7 © CBS NCIS The original show will return to CBS on October 14, where you can watch it Tuesdays, and is also available to stream on Paramount+, with select seasons also available on Netflix and Hulu. Its original cast, in addition to Michael and Cote, included the late David McCallum, Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll and Brian Dietzen.

2/ 7 © Getty NCIS: Los Angeles NCIS: Los Angeles, the first ever NCIS spin-off, is available to watch on Prime Video. It first premiered in September 2009, and ran for 14 seasons before it was canceled and ended in May 2023. Its cast included Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, and Linda Hunt, among others.

3/ 7 © Getty NCIS: New Orleans NCIS: New Orleans, which premiered in September 2014, ran for seven seasons until its cancellation in May 2021, is available to stream on Paramount+. It starred Rob Kerkovich, Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, CCH Pounder, Vanessa Ferlito, Daryl Mitchell, Charles Michael Davis, and Chelsea Field.

4/ 7 © CBS NCIS: Hawai'i NCIS: Hawai'i is the shortest lived NCIS spin-off, having aired from September 2021 to May 24 for 54 episodes across three seasons. It's available to stream on Paramount+. Its cast included Vanessa Lachey, Tori Anderson, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Alex Tarrant, Jason Antoon, Katrina Law, and for the last season, LL Cool J reprised his NCIS: Los Angeles role as Sam Hanna.

5/ 7 © Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ NCIS: Sydney NCIS: Sydney, the first international NCIS spin-off, in which United States NCIS agents work alongside the Australian Federal Police, premiered in November 2023, and is returning for a third season October 14. It will air on CBS, and episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. Its cast includes Olivia Swann, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, and William McInnes, among others.

6/ 7 © Getty NCIS: Origins NCIS: Origins is the first spin-off to serve as a prequel series to the original show, and follows a young Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character originated by Mark Harmon, now played by Austin Stowell in the prequel. It airs on CBS, and episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. In addition to Austin (and some narration from Mark), the show also stars Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Lori Petty, Caleb Foote, Michael Harni, and Diany Rodríguez, among others.