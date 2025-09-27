3 members of TLC's Meet The Putman family dead after 'tragic car accident'

Three members of the Putman family, who appeared on the TLC show Meet The Putmans in 2017, have died after a "tragic car accident". The news was shared on Instagram on September 27, 2025, revealing that "Papa" Bill Putman, Neenee, the matriarch of the family, and Aunt Megan had "gone home to be with the Lord," while "Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia" were injured and remained in the hospital. "We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them," Putman family member Isabelle wrote in the emotional statement.

"My entire family — Papa, Neenee, Billy, Jen, Brandon, Kacie, Blake, Megan, Jamie, Blair, myself (Isabelle), Abby, Emma, Addison, Bella, Mercy, Gabby, Noah, Mya, Nova, Lulu, Alena, Gia, Jonah, Eli, Solomon, Uriah, Samson, Luke, and Anna — all proclaim that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior. He is our hope, our peace, and our salvation. Even in this time of heartbreak, we rest in knowing that God is in control," Isabella shared.

Bill Putman was known as Papa while his wife Barb was known to the family as Neenee. Megan was married to husband Blake for 18 years, after they met in their freshman year of college; they celebrated their anniversary earlier in September. Noah, 15, is a football player for his high school JV team, and Gia turned 11 at the end of July.

"We ask for your continued prayers for Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah and Gia as they recover, and for our whole family as we walk through this deep loss," added Isabelle. "Thank you for every prayer, message and act of love. Your support means more than words can express."

© Putman Family Bill and Barb Putman have both died in the car accident

Meet the Putman's ran for six episodes in 2017 and followed the lives of three generations of the Putman family, from "Papa" Bill and his wife Barb, to their four children plus their families living under one roof together in a massive 35,000 square foot house." The Putmans head a household where three generations live in the same house and share everything from one bank account to six bedrooms and only two bathrooms. In addition to Bill and Barb, the supersized group includes their four adult children and their spouses, and (for now) 15 grandchildren," read the synopsis.

© Putman Family Megan (3L) died while her husband Blake was injured

On YouTube the series was revived in 2021 as Growing Up Putman, although there have been no new episodes in almost a year.

Bill and Neenees' death comes just four days after they celebrated Bill's birthday. Barb posted a sweet video tribute to her husband on Instagram, joking: "Welcome to our Medicare years!"

© Putman Family Bill and Barb Putman (3-4R) and their children and their spouses

"You are truly a blessing to me and our family. You inspire us each day through your strengths, wisdom and determination. You love us unconditionally and have always been consistent with that even through our faults," she wrote, calling him the family's "safe place, our inspiration and our encourager".

"Happy birthday Babe. You are my perfect fit for every day of life. God’s blessings to you today and always. May your day be filled with joy and happiness," she concluded.