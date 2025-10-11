Strictly 2025 LIVE: Cynthia Erivo becomes first-ever guest mentor ahead of movie week and Couples Choice debut

It was announced on Friday that the all-Aussie pair, Dianna Buswell and Stefan Dennis, won't be performing tonight as Stefan is unwell. Announcing the news, the official Instagram account for Strictly Come Dancing shared a post which read: "Due to illness over the past few days, Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest, and as a result, he will not dance this weekend.

"In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be allowed to dance again."

© BBC/Guy Levy The pair will not dance this week

It hasn't been confirmed why Stefan has fallen unwell, but one woman ready to wish him better was his wife of 25 years, Gail. She shared a gushing message to her husband, sharing more details about his situation.

"A year ago, almost to the day, I got a frantic call from @neighbours , saying that Stefan was being rushed to emergency. Then this week … a frantic call came again," wrote Gail on Instagram. "Thankfully he will be ok, but I know he will be so sad and extremely disappointed that he can’t perform this week on @bbcstrictly .. but believe me, these two moments have been the only things that have kept him from going to work! He is such a super trouper. So please rest up darling, your body is shouting at you again. Make sure you listen!."