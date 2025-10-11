Strictly 2025 LIVE: Cynthia Erivo becomes first-ever guest mentor ahead of movie week and Couples Choice debut

- Cynthia Erivo to be the first ever guest mentor
Aussies are out
It was announced on Friday that the all-Aussie pair, Dianna Buswell and Stefan Dennis, won't be performing tonight as Stefan is unwell. Announcing the news, the official Instagram account for Strictly Come Dancing shared a post which read: "Due to illness over the past few days, Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest, and as a result, he will not dance this weekend.
"In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be allowed to dance again."
It hasn't been confirmed why Stefan has fallen unwell, but one woman ready to wish him better was his wife of 25 years, Gail. She shared a gushing message to her husband, sharing more details about his situation.
"A year ago, almost to the day, I got a frantic call from @neighbours , saying that Stefan was being rushed to emergency. Then this week … a frantic call came again," wrote Gail on Instagram. "Thankfully he will be ok, but I know he will be so sad and extremely disappointed that he can’t perform this week on @bbcstrictly .. but believe me, these two moments have been the only things that have kept him from going to work! He is such a super trouper. So please rest up darling, your body is shouting at you again. Make sure you listen!."
A Wicked addition to Strictly Come Dancing
Happy Saturday! It's that time again, Strictly is on this evening. And on tonight is a special episode, as Wicked star Cynthis Erivo will appear as the first-ever guest mentor.
The 38-year-old will appear during Movie Week on October 11, having previously appeared on the BBC dancing programme as a guest judge for two weeks in 2021, covering for Craig Revel Horwood and later Motsi Mabuse.
Movie Week will also see the series’ professional dancers perform a Wicked-themed dance to As Long As You’re Mine, which will be sung by Erivo’s character Elphaba opposite Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked For Good sequel. On her return to the show, Erivo will help the remaining 14 couples to dance like movie stars – coaching them in rehearsals and in the studio on the night, where she will sit with the judges.