Watch: Captain Olivia Benson discovers a terrified victim in this exclusive Law & Order: SVU clip

Law & Order: SVU season 27 continues on October 30 2025, with episode six, titled Under the Influence. The episode will see the SVU team, led by Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) investigate an assault at an open house, where witnesses are unable to identify the assailant, forcing the squad to play two suspects off each other. In the clip, which you can watch above, Benson forces her way into a locked bedroom to find a soaking wet victim who has been assaulted before being forced to shower.

"Hey, it's okay, it's okay, are you Skylar?" asks a calm Benson, who introduces herself to Skylar, who then tells Benson: "I was raped". The assault took place at an open house for a brand new development, and Benson realizes that it means the plumbing is also brand new, leading to her opening up the drain and finding hair.

Season 27 opened with the news that original character Captain Donald Cragen, played by Dann Florek and who left the show in 2014 when his character retired, had died. The SVU team was seen attending his funeral, and during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, October 15, Mariska admitted it was a "rough" storyline to open the series.

However, it also saw the return of beloved characters, including B.D. Wong's Special Agent George Huang, Dean Winters' SVU Detective Brian Cassidy, and Christopher Melloni as Detective Elliot Stabler.

Law & Order: SVU airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9/8c.