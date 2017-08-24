Want your manicure to last longer? These are the most common nail problems and how to avoid them

There's nothing worse than getting a fresh manicure and polish and finding the colour has chipped off just hours later... Or investing in gel or shellac, only for it to be ruined shortly after by a nail breaking.



But it is possible to swerve such nail disasters, and ensure your trips to the nail salon aren't too frequent. We spoke to Hairtrade.com to identify the most common nail problems, and instructions on exactly how to avoid them:



1. Nails breaking too easily



Fed up of painting your nails and having one snap straight away? Avoid quick dry nail polish as this dries out your nails and causes them to break easily. You can also use nail strengthener to keep your nails in top condition.



2. The colour chips



After painting your nails, it often feels like you can’t do anything for fear of chipping them. Everyday tasks, such as washing the dishes, can spoil all the hard work. So look out for long-lasting top coats and apply every few days as a preventative measure, rather than waiting for nails to chip before fixing them.

There are ways to avoid common nail problems





3. Discolouration of the nails



It’s not uncommon to be left with a slight yellow or green tinge to your nails after removing nail polish, particularly if you’ve used a bright colour. It's really not a great look but it can be avoided. Always use a base coat to create a barrier between your nails and the paint – this will make it easier to remove colour.



4. Dry cuticles



Dry cuticles look messy and make at-home manicures a bit of a nightmare. Cutting your cuticles isn’t recommended, as it can lead to infection. Instead, apply cuticle oil to your nails regularly to keep them in top condition.



5. Difficulty in precision when painting with the non-dominant hand



We all know the feeling - one hand looks perfect and the other, well, a splodgy mess. Although it can be tempting to rush to get it out of the way, using more coats with less polish when painting with your non-dominant hand is the best way to keep things looking neat.



6. The manicure doesn't last long enough



We all want our manicure to be as long-lasting as possible. So make sure you clean your nails before painting them - make sure there's no oil as paint then doesn't stick as well.

