Frankie Bridge's sister Victoria shares heartbreaking post about third miscarriage

Singer Frankie Bridge has shared an emotional post on her Instagram page about her sister Victoria Cook, who is affectionately known as Tor. On Wednesday, Frankie paid tribute to her sister, who has spoken out about her miscarriages on her own Instagram page. Victoria, who lives in Bermuda with her husband, revealed she has just lost her third baby and decided now was the time for her to talk openly about the experience to help others in the same situation. Frankie posted the following message: "My awesome sister @torsandford has decided to do something so far out of her comfort zone and I’m so proud."

Frankie continued: "She’s decided to open up about her troubles with miscarriage with the hope of helping others... it seems to be something people don’t feel like they can talk about...Yet so many have experienced...Are currently or will... keep up to date with her journey...Send support and share your stories... her aim is to help at least 1 person to feel understood... not alone and to get a very much needed conversation going #sister #love #support #miscarriage."

The former Saturdays star's post shows a photograph of Victoria on 29th March 2019, the day she had been in hospital to end her third miscarriage. In an open and honest message, she reveals that over time she wants to share their story, pointing out that people often don't realise how common miscarriage is. Victoria, who is planning on seeing a specialist soon, hopes to help others feel better through talking about her own experiences.

There was plenty of support for both Victoria and Frankie as followers posted their comments. One wrote: "Aw @torsandford thanks for sharing this it’s a very brave thing to relive and share I hope you don’t have to suffer again x." Another said: "@frankiebridge I couldn’t agree more that it should be spoken about more often to help people... xxx."

The NHS website defines miscarriage as a loss of pregnancy during the first 23 weeks. It's estimated about one in eight pregnancies ends in miscarriage, of women who know they are pregnant. It is uncommon to lose three or more pregnancies in a row, affecting around one in 100 women.

