I overhauled my entire life on a whim – here's what happened

After 11 years in London, Rosie Davies-Smith left the capital for a new life in Devon – and found herself happier than ever

After over a decade in London, my husband Nick and I were flirting with the idea of moving closer to the sea. We had a young baby, and I was pregnant again, so we took to RightMove, browsing properties in Brighton and the surrounding areas, planning to move at some point in the next five years.

As I scrolled the listings, I clicked all along the coastline on the map until I found our dream house that changed everything.

It was in South Devon, 241 miles away from where we lived in South London. We'd only been to Devon once before, so when Nick responded simply with 'Book a viewing,' it took me by surprise.

Rosie Davies-Smith made the move to Devon on a whim



As soon as we pulled up to the house, we were sold. It sat on a tidal creek which gives you access via boat to white sandy beaches and the seaside town of Salcombe.

The house needed renovation but was full of character and compared to what we were paying in London, fairly priced. By the time we’d finished looking round, we made an offer, which was accepted, marking a huge life shift after living in London for 11 years.

Reaching our decision to move was really clear-cut.

From the moment we first saw the house during our viewing, we were determined to make it our forever family home. We thought to ourselves – if the offer was accepted, it would be a sign to embrace this new chapter.

I had this gut feeling that this was our only chance. Properties like that don’t come on the market often. With change already set in motion, we wanted to make relocating work and decided that we would embrace any consequences at a later date.

While I was doubt-free, other people questioned our decision to move more than I ever did. The abruptness of our move left some friends feeling that we were making the wrong choice. That was until they visited and then they understood why we made such a drastic and quick decision.

Though the move was a leap out of my comfort zone, I found myself prepared and ready for the move. The house, with its tranquil creek-side access to the sea, small village life but near a great town (Kingsbridge) and the prospects of a future house renovation project, overrode any feelings of uncertainty.

The transition to Devon didn't seem to put me out of my comfort zone as you might expect from a big move; instead, I found myself embracing the shift to a more deliberate, unhurried way of life. The outdoor activities and the slower pace meant I slipped into a newfound comfort zone.

Rosie Davies-Smith loves her new life in Devon

The only thing I was nervous about was making new connections and relationships. My new life was a fully blank canvas as I had no family, friends or acquaintances, but I saw this as an exciting challenge.

On reflection, moving actually led me to meet more like-minded people who shared a common ground. We bonded over the shared love for the sea, outdoor lifestyle, and the desire to embrace a slower, more fulfilling life.

I’ve made some incredible friends down here and it feels like I'm bringing up my kids alongside a community of other amazing people.

It feels like we’ve created an environment similar to university. A casual text on a Friday evening from one person saying 'fishing?' will lead to a group beach gathering where the kids play, someone brings a barbecue, another a cooler and we enjoy the beach for hours. There are never elaborate plans, life is spontaneous and easy.

It’s hard to drive anywhere or be in our local town and not bump into someone you know - I love it.

Moving made me think about change in a different way. We had changed such a big part of our lives, moving away from everyone and what we knew for so many years including friends and family, but it really did pay off.

I strongly believe fortune favours the brave. It has really made me consider my approach to other decisions I am faced with, whether this is in my personal or private life.





Initially, it prompted a change in my work-life balance. The pull of the outdoors and the amazing surroundings inspired a desire to be in nature more. This shift has naturally translated into a more conscious approach to work, developing a work ethic that's not only more efficient but also more adaptable.





At my company, PR Dispatch, I've recently made a transition to a four-day workweek (not condensed hours and on full pay) for the entire team. Embracing this change, I actively encouraged outdoor breaks during lunchtime – be it a walk or some yoga.





I love being a founder but this new chapter has allowed me to look at work through a different lens.

Rosie changed her work-life balance since moving

Now, I balance my workload with moments of spontaneity and activities. Whether it's seizing the opportunity for a beach swim because the sun is finally out or a lunchtime walk with friends, this approach is a new life perspective that does my mental health and work productivity the world of good.

My work dynamic has shifted, still driven, but tailored to how I want to live my life.



Weekends and evenings are packed full of activities such as camping on a nearby beach or bedtime stories for our two girls on our small boat.

Our motivation for making this life-changing move was to bring our daughters to the countryside and next to the sea. We dedicate our spare time to sharing our love for the outdoors with them - whether it be walking, taking to the waters on paddle boards or cold water swimming. All the amazing free things South Devon offers, come rain or shine.

