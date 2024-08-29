How my life changed when I beat my inner critic

Kate Sturino didn’t set out to become a body acceptance advocate. Before she became an author, campaigner and founder of cult bodycare brand, Megababe, Katie began her career as a fashion PR, working behind the scenes at fashion shoots and shows. But it was when Katie was asked to model shorts in a photoshoot for a fashion magazine that she realised there was something missing in the fashion industry.

Katie began her career in fashion PR but she soon realised that the industry needed someone to advocate for body postivity

“Back in 2016, when I was living in New York and working in the fashion industry, there was such a warped sense of what is normal when it comes to body type,” Katie explains to HELLO! “But when I saw so many comments come in from that article from women who were so happy to see my body type represented in fashion, I realized my purpose: people needed someone like me to advocate for body positivity.”

Katie admits that she still had a lot of work to do about accepting herself at the time, but knowing that so many others did too made her even more driven to advocate for the cause.

Katie’s work is focused on eliminating shame and promoting body positivity

“It wasn't about helping someone find shorts or jeans that suit their body type, it was really about helping them with how they felt about themselves,” Katie explains. “So much of it is rooted in shame that we acquire during our lives. We aren't born with confidence, and I wanted to help women of all sizes alleviate the pressure they put on themselves.”

“People needed someone. And I thought, why am I not that someone?”

This epiphany led to Katie's success and creation of her body confidence brand, book, and a thriving social media community, which are all focused on eliminating shame and promoting body positivity.

"I started just trying to help bigger girls find clothes, which was very hard to do in 2015. But it quickly evolved into a realisation that women of all sizes hate their bodies."

Here are Katie's 4 tips for helping us all feel happier and confident in our skin:

Reframe negative self talk

Navigating the complexities of body Image and social media can be complex, but Katie offers some great practical advice for those moments when self-doubt creeps in.

"Notice what you’re saying to yourself,” she explains. “Maybe you can stand in the mirror, acknowledge the rolls and bumps, and then flip that whole dynamic into something more positive. Admire how strong your body is. Say to yourself, 'look at those arms, I was able to carry 2 bags of groceries from the car today.' Flip that interaction into a postive."

Curate a positive social media feed

Katie emphasizes the importance of curating your social media feed to eliminate triggers and promote body positivity too. "People think they’re following others because it inspires them, but oftentimes, it becomes self-hate porn. Curating the things around you to make you feel good is really important."

Thanks to a positive mindset, Katie feels most confident and empowered in a swimsuit

Choose a positive mindset

Katie has been vocal about the recent trend of using Ozempic for weight loss and its implications on body image too, and she stresses that people of any size need to work on how they speak to themselves about their body and image before considering any kind of diet or weight loss drug.

"What I’m finding interesting about Ozempic is that it’s not just plus-size people that are taking it, it’s everyone. And those people who don’t come from a place of neutrality or positivity are at risk of going into a worse place mentally after losing weight, no matter what size they were to begin with."

Feel empowered in your body

As an American, Katie also calls out the countries problematic mindset and obsession with being smaller and that we need to feel empowered in our bodies.

"On the beaches of Italy, women of all shapes and sizes wear tiny swimsuits and are just out there and proud. It’s so interesting that that’s just the culture. But here in America, we’re so ashamed.”

Katie encourages us all to change this mindset and appreciate our strengths.

“I feel empowered in my body, especially in a swimsuit. In fact, it’s when I feel most confident. I look at my body and realise how strong I am.”