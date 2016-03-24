Kelly Rowland set to launch a make-up range for darker skin tones

Kelly Rowland is launching a make-up line designed specifically for women with darker skin tones. The 35-year-old has teamed up with make-up artist Sheika Daley, who regularly creates the star's dazzling beauty looks, to launch a new cosmetics range, starting with one product at a time.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Kelly Rowland is set to launch a new make-up line

"My make-up artist Sheika Daley and I are actually starting a make-up line we're making sure we make," she told Essence. "Well, we're starting off with lashes and then we're going to have it grow for all women. But definitely making sure we have our chocolate girls covered. Gotta get the chocolate girls in there! We have to have that, you know."

The former Destiny's Child singer confessed that she was inspired to do a make-up range after seeing the success of a line created by one of the world's biggest supermodels. "I think Iman has done a beautiful make-up line and I want to do it too!" she said.

While there is no set launch date for the cosmetics range just quite yet, Kelly has already caused quite a stir amongst her fans who took to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming line.

VIEW GALLERY

Kelly recently opened up about how motherhood has changed her

With another project amidst her hectic work schedule, the Commander hitmaker always makes sure she spends as much quality time as possible with her one-year-old son Titan. The singer recently opened up about motherhood and admitted it had changed her, explaining how it has helped her to control her obsessive compulsive disorder urges.

"I was nervous that I didn't have the patience to be a good mom, because before I had Titan I had zero, but now I am very patient," Kelly told Parents magazine. "I don't make the little things into big issues like I once did. My OCD had to go out the window."

She added: "Being a mom just makes me feel whole".