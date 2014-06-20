﻿

Kelly Rowland shows off blossoming baby bump

Just a week after announcing she was pregnant with her first child, Kelly Rowland has showed off her blossoming baby bump.

The former Destiny's Child announced she was expecting her first child on 11 June via Instagram.





On Friday, Kelly showed her millions of Instagram fans a snap of her mid-Yoga pose, and wearing a crop top and yoga trousers with no caption for the picture Kelly let her bump speak for itself.

Only two weeks ago the singer attended the Think Like A Man Too premiere in Hollywood, California where there were no signs of the bump. There the star donned a monochrome trouser suit with a loose-fitting top featuring a plunging neckline and heeled shoes.

Revealing her pregnancy on social media, Kelly captioned a sweet snap of a pair of Air Jordan trainers next to a child-size pair with "I'll be stuntin like my daddy…"

The announcement comes just one month after Kelly married her manager and boyfriend Tim Witherspoon in a secret ceremony in Costa Rica.




The 33-year-old started dating Tim in 2011, and they got engaged in December of last year.

Kelly also recently retweeted to her Twitter followers the latest video for Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams' new single, which features Kelly and Beyoncé.

The song, titled Say Yes includes cameos from Michelle's ex-girl band members, who first reunited in 2013 for Beyoncé's halftime superbowl show in which she was joined by Kelly and Michelle to sing Bootylicious and Independent Woman.

