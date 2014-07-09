Lil' Kim shares first photo of her baby daughter

Lil' Kim gave fans a sneak peek of her adorable baby daughter at the weekend.



The Lady Marmalade rapper posted a cute snap of her almost one-month-old on Twitter, wishing followers a happy Independence Day.



"Look who is stepping out today for the 4th of July. Happy Independence Day from my blessing, Royal Reign, and us!!! #royalreign #happy4thofjuly #independenceday #lilkim #fireworks #blessing," wrote the new mum alongside the photo of her baby's tiny feet.

Lil' Kim, 39, gave birth to her and rapper husband Mr Papers' first child on 9 June. The couple named their little bundle of joy Royal Reign.



In May, Kim celebrated her upcoming birth with a lavish baby shower with a royal theme. Organised by event planner-to-the-stars David Tutera, the party paid tribute to her nickname Queen Bee.



The excited mum-to-be said: "At the beginning of the party, I was announced as The Queen with two trumpeters and even wore a crown!





"I couldn't have wished for a more special day. I'm just so excited to be having a little princess. She's just going to be so girlie and fabulous - just like her mommy."



Kim's pregnancy, announced in February, surprised fans who didn't even know their heroine was dating anyone. Bronx rapper Mr Papers stepped up quickly to clear up the mystery of who the baby's father was and revealed he plans to marry Kim.