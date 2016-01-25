Coleen Rooney gives birth to her third child

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have achieved a very special hat trick with the arrival of their third child. The couple welcomed son Kit Joseph Rooney on Sunday 24 January, with both the proud parents announcing his birth to their fans. "Our gorgeous little boy arrived today. Kit Joseph Rooney. 8lbs 1oz. We are over the moon," a message posted on Wayne and Coleen's Twitter accounts read.

Coleen has continued the tradition of giving her children a name beginning with the letter K, as she did with the older boys. Little Kit has two older brothers – Kai, six, and two-year-old Klay – who will no doubt have met the newborn already.

The Rooneys have been excitedly awaiting the arrival of their child. On Thursday, footballer Wayne shared a throwback family photo, writing: "#TBT - Family picture after Klay was born. Not long left until the new addition is here! #Family." And last week, his wife tweeted to fans: "No baby yet!!!... Hurry up!!! Too comfy", alongside heart and baby emojis.

Coleen and Wayne were childhood sweethearts who met aged 16. Their wedding seven years ago in Italy was a fairytale affair at which the bride looked beautiful in a Marchesa gown.

A few months ago, fans were given an inside look at the couple's family life when they invited cameras into his home for a documentary called Wayne Rooney: The Man Behind the Goals. During the programme Wayne gave viewers a glimpse of his romantic side, saying he writes his wife poems.

The 29-year-old family man also said he's happy to take a back seat when he's at home, allowing Coleen full control.

"Outside of football [Coleen is] the strong one, so she makes all the decisions," Wayne explained. "She's a great mum and she's great for me and great for the children."