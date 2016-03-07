Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate baby shower

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child by hosting a baby shower in New York on Sunday. The couple were joined by family and friends for a princess themed afternoon at Material Good, a space in New York designed to look like a chic city apartment.

The mum-to-be documented the special day with her fans on Instagram, including a photo of herself planting a kiss on John's face as he sat smiling while wearing a crown emblazoned with the words "Baby Daddy".

Chrissy had a similar crown of her own that said "Baby Mama" in silver glitter. The model was glowing in a white fitted dress and horse-print trench coat, and wore her hair tied back into a braided updo.

In another snap Chrissy showed herself cuddling up to one of her special guests – her pet French bulldog Penny. An array of gift bags and hampers could be seen in the background, as the soon-to-be parents were showered with presents for their baby girl.

In return, John and Chrissy put on a special lunch for their guests, which included custom-made biscuits decorated as crowns, milk bottles and BabyGros that they showed off on social media.

"Luckiest girls around. <3 <3 <3," Chrissy captioned a photo of the sweet treats.

VIEW GALLERY

Chrissy is set to welcome her baby girl in April, but recently faced criticism after revealing that she chose a female embryo during IVF to ensure that she and her husband would have a daughter. The 30-year-old later defended herself on Twitter, commenting: "From reading everything tonight, I think I made a mistake in thinking people understood the process better than they do, which is my fault…

"We didn't create a little girl. We had multiple embryos. Girls and boys. We simply chose to put in a female first (and second)... We didn't 'throw away' anything and still would love to have more of both in the future. Hard to explain such a complicated process here… You'd be surprised at how many people you know go through this. Also every doctor knows the sex of the embryos, it isn't some grand secret..."