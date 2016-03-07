﻿

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate baby shower

Chloe Best
Leave a comment

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child by hosting a baby shower in New York on Sunday. The couple were joined by family and friends for a princess themed afternoon at Material Good, a space in New York designed to look like a chic city apartment.

The mum-to-be documented the special day with her fans on Instagram, including a photo of herself planting a kiss on John's face as he sat smiling while wearing a crown emblazoned with the words "Baby Daddy".

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hosted a baby shower on Sunday

Chrissy had a similar crown of her own that said "Baby Mama" in silver glitter. The model was glowing in a white fitted dress and horse-print trench coat, and wore her hair tied back into a braided updo.

In another snap Chrissy showed herself cuddling up to one of her special guests – her pet French bulldog Penny. An array of gift bags and hampers could be seen in the background, as the soon-to-be parents were showered with presents for their baby girl.

><img alt=VIEW GALLERY

The mum-to-be was joined by her pet dog Penny

In return, John and Chrissy put on a special lunch for their guests, which included custom-made biscuits decorated as crowns, milk bottles and BabyGros that they showed off on social media.

"Luckiest girls around. <3 <3 <3," Chrissy captioned a photo of the sweet treats.

><img alt=VIEW GALLERY

The couple had sweet baby-themed biscuits created for the celebrations

Chrissy is set to welcome her baby girl in April, but recently faced criticism after revealing that she chose a female embryo during IVF to ensure that she and her husband would have a daughter. The 30-year-old later defended herself on Twitter, commenting: "From reading everything tonight, I think I made a mistake in thinking people understood the process better than they do, which is my fault…

"We didn't create a little girl. We had multiple embryos. Girls and boys. We simply chose to put in a female first (and second)... We didn't 'throw away' anything and still would love to have more of both in the future. Hard to explain such a complicated process here… You'd be surprised at how many people you know go through this. Also every doctor knows the sex of the embryos, it isn't some grand secret..."

More on:

More about john legend

More news