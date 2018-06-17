I'm a Celebrity's Holly Willoughby shares never-before-seen photo of all three of her children on holiday The I'ma Celebrity presenter paid tribute to her husband Dan Baldwin

Doting mum Holly Willoughby is fiercely protective of her three children and rarely shares photos of them online, so her fans were delighted when she posted a never-before-seen photo of them to mark Father's Day back in June. The I'm a Celebrity host took to her Instagram account to share a picture of children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, three, on the beach with their dad Dan Baldwin. "Happy Father's Day baby…they love you, I love you, totally blessed," the 36-year-old captioned the image. Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful photo, with one writing: "Please tell me you have this framed or on a big canvas. Stunning picture," while another said: "What a stunning picture!" A third added: "This is so cute!"

Holly Willoughby's family photo went down a treat with her fans

MORE: Holly Willoughby's beautiful garden will give you some summer inspiration

The TV personality often goes away with her family during the school holidays, and last year went on an impressive eight holidays. This year she is quickly catching up fast with her trips away, but there is still one place she has yet to explore with her children that is on her bucket list. Earlier in the year, while speaking about her goals during the launch of Diet Coke's new flavours, she said: "One thing that is top of my bucket list is to take my kids on safari."

Loading the player...

Holly has previously spoken to HELLO! about the joys of motherhood. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly is protective of her children's privacy so never shows their faces

MORE: Holly Willoughby shows off her new summer-ready hairstyle

On balancing her hectic presenting career with her children, Holly said: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."