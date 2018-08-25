Tom and Giovanna Fletcher welcome third child - find out the gender and name, which breaks with tradition Congratulations to the now family-of-five!

Congratulations are in order for Tom and Gionvanna Fletcher who welcomed their third son into the world on Friday. The proud dad announced the exciting news on Saturday morning, sharing a black and white picture of the newborn and revealing his gender and name to their loyal fans.

"Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon. We have THREE sons! Totally in love with the little dude," Tom said. He later added: "We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers."

Giovanna also shared an adorable snap of herself craddling her newborn. "Welcome to the world Max Mario Fletcher! Born yesterday at 3:06pm weighing 7pounds. We can't wait to get home and introduce him to his big brothers... they're very excited! Xxx," she wrote alongside it.

The baby boy's name is a break from tradition for the couple, whose first two sons' names - Buddy and Buzz - start with the letter 'B'. His second name is also a clear tribute to Giovanna's brother Mario, who is set to become a father for the first time this year.

Giovanna's third son is early, his due date was next month, on the same day as son Buddy's first day of school. "The due date is literally when Buzz's first day of school should be," Giovanna recently told HELLO!. "But I am normally early so the chances are that I will be home [for Buzz's big milestone] but I might not make it to the school gates because it's quite a distance."

RELATED: Tom and Giovanna's stylish house

The couple are already parents to Buddy, four, and two-year-old Buzz who are very excited about the new addition to the family. "Buzz knows, they both know," she explained earlier this year following the pregnancy announcement. "They have a younger cousin that they can relate to. They know that a younger baby is coming," said Tom. Giovanna added: "We've had friends who have had babies recently, so they know that babies are in tummies."