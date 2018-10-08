Holly Willoughby opens up about wanting another baby The This Morning host is a doting mum-of-three

Holly Willoughby is always the first to ask to hold the babies that visit the This Morning studio, and there is no doubt about it that her family life takes first priority. And while she is a busy mum to three young children, Holly is still toying with the idea of expanding her family. In an interview with Telegraph's Stella magazine, Holly confessed: "I'm always broody. Part of me wants another baby but part of me thinks that's not a good enough reason. Would it make the kids all have to grow up that big more because there was a new baby in the house? I don’t want to put that on them. I've almost decided not to – but not quite."

Holly Willoughby hasn't ruled out a fourth child - just yet!

Luckily for Holly, she's about to be around a newborn for the next few weeks as she travels to Australia to work alongside new dad Declan Donnelly on the latest series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Along with Holly's three children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and Chester, four, Dec will be taking his daughter Isla out with him. "They are not going to be able to move without me butting in," Holly said of Dec and his wife Ali Astall.

MORE: Holly Willoughby opens up about marriage fears

Loading the player...

The This Morning host's rise to fame

READ: Holly Willoughby talks being a mum to Harry, Belle and Chester

While Holly keeps her children out of the public eye, she opened up about her eldest two children's passions in an interview with HELLO!, and admitted that she wouldn’t discourage them from following in her professional footsteps. "I’ll encourage them to go in whatever direction they want," she said. "Harry’s football mad. He's as bad as his father and Belle wants to be a rainbow. She's a mix of complete tomboy and real girl. She keeps up with her brothers like you wouldn’t believe but loves dressing up as a princess and thinks, 'Why wear one hairclip when I could wear all the hairclips I own in my hair?' She loves anything multi-coloured and with sparkles in it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.