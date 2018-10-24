This is how you can get your child's winter coat for free Bargain!

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect coat or snowsuit for your baby or toddler, look no further! Not only is Mothercare offering 25 per cent off winter warmers such as coats, gloves and scarves, an amazing deal from TopCashback means you could end up getting all you need to keep them wrapped up from the chill for free.

The parenting store's current discount includes a selection of cosy sleepsuits and coats for little ones from newborn through to five-year-olds, in an array of gorgeous designs. Prices range from a budget-friendly £10 for a girls' fleece swing coat up to £24 for a fluffy snowsuit, but with the cashback offer you could save £16 on your order, leaving you with more cash to spend this Christmas.

You could get this floral snowsuit for 50p with the cashback offer (currently £16.50 from £22)

All you need to do is sign up to cashback site TopCashback for free, and find the £16 cashback on a £16+ spend at Mothercare deal for new members. Once you click through to Mothercare.com and make an order, your visit will be recorded and the £16 cashback bonus will show in your members' account within a week. You should be able to transfer the bonus into your bank account around 14 days after the order date.

MORE: These are the top children's toys for 2018

The cashback offer is available until 2 December, making it ideal for stocking up on Christmas gifts and clothes for children. TopCashback will refund 100 per cent of the total order value up to £16 cashback on purchases at Mothercare.

This red coat has been reduced to £22.50 from £30

You could also use the deal to make a head start on your Christmas shopping, as the retailer has a half price offer on selected toys including Happyland playsets, Early Learning Centre toys and Chicco goodies until the end of October. The most-wanted gifts for Christmas 2018 are expected to include unicorn and dinosaur-themed toys, along with interactive items and pocket-money-friendly collectibles.

STORY: How slime toys could make your children ill

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.