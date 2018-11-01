Charlotte Hawkins posts rare photo of lookalike daughter The Good Morning Britain presenter is a doting mum to daughter Ella Rose

Charlotte Hawkins has a mini-me! The Good Morning Britain presenter was delighted when her three-year-old daughter Ella Rose paid a visit to her mum's work, and she couldn’t resist sharing a sweet photo of the pair with her fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one uploaded a picture of Ella Rose perched on her knee in the famous GMB studios, dressed in a denim pinafore dress and a cute beaded necklace. Next to the image, Charlotte wrote: "A very special guest on @gmb this morning - Ella Rose came in to the studios! #bringyourchildtoworkday #minicharlotte #gmb #goodmorningbritain."

Charlotte Hawkins and her daughter Ella Rose

Fans were quick to comment on the striking resemblance between Ella Rose and Charlotte, with one writing: "Beautiful, she definitely looks like her mum," while another said: "Charlotte how much has she grown? She's a double of you!" A third added: "She has grown up so fast!" Ella Rose may only be little, but she was responsible for helping her mum's confidence during her stint in Strictly Come Dancing last year. Charlotte – who was paired with Brendan Cole – told HELLO!: "I look at Ella Rose when she's dancing and she's so carefree; completely confident. I think I need a bit of that inner two-year-old to help me on Strictly. That’s the bit you need to hold onto. I need to learn from her."

Ella Rose helped give Charlotte confidence during Strictly

In 2015, Charlotte introduced a then baby Ella Rose to the world in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. Ella Rose was her much longed-for child, who she shares with husband Mark Herbert. On the moment their daughter was born, Charlotte said: "We both had tears in our eyes when they placed Ella Rose on my chest after the birth. Nothing prepares you for that feeling. All of a sudden, this tiny being that you've been carrying around for nine months is there with you. It's a very moving experience. From our point of view, she was a miracle baby, one that we had wanted for such a long time."

