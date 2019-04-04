Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares heartbreaking updates as she reveals likely miscarriage The 35-year-old said she wanted to be honest with her fans

Hilaria Baldwin shared devastating updates with her fans on Thursday as she revealed she was "likely experiencing a miscarriage". The 35-year-old – who is the wife of 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin – said she wanted to be open about the experience in a bid to raise awareness of the sensitive topic.

Mum-of-four Hilaria shared a photo of herself standing in her underwear in her children’s nursery, explaining that she didn’t want to keep the experience a secret just because it isn’t as "positive and shiny" as her other posts. "I want to be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester," Hilaria wrote. "This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine – and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore."

Hilaria Baldwin said she is likely experiencing a miscarriage

Hilaria went on to explain that although her embryo has a heartbeat, it isn’t very strong, and the chances are "very, very small" that it will survive. However, the doting mum is staying positive for the sake of her family, adding: "I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult."

The honest post won praise and support from many of Hilaria’s followers, some of whom could relate and shared their own personal experiences of miscarriage. The news comes less than a year after Hilaria and Alec welcomed their fourth child together, baby Romeo, who was born in May 2018.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have four young children together

The couple are also parents to Carmen, five, Rafael, three, and two-year-old Leonardo, and often post sweet photos of their busy family life on Instagram. A photo shared by Hilaria on Wednesday showed herself and all four children visiting Alec backstage at work to celebrate his birthday, with the couple later hitting the red carpet for the Fashion Institute of Technology Gala in New York.

