Strictly's Janette Manrara inundated with support as baby bump 'pops'

Janette Manrara is currently enjoying some away time in Slovenia with husband Aljaz Skorjanec and his family ahead of the pair welcoming their first child.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional has been sharing plenty of insights into her pregnancy journey, and in her latest post, she sweetly cradled her blossoming bump while wearing a grey woollen jumper and green skinny jeans. The photo captured the beauty of her European surroundings with an idyllic lake making up most of the background in front of an awe-inspiring forest scene.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares adorable video of baby kicking

In a touching caption, the mum-to-be wrote: "The best few days to rest and reset before coming back home to wait for the arrival of our little one. Our trip in Slovenia is not over yet, but this is our last night here in @chocolate_village_by_the_river and I am embracing every second of it one last time, until we come back again soon when it's 3 of us.

"Thank you for giving us serentity, peace, and beautiful views to unwind. And thank you to everyone here at #ChocolateVillageByTheRiver that looked after us so well. We have absolutely loved it."

PHOTO: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec look so loved-up as they embrace baby bump in adorable photo

Fans were thrilled with the snap, especially since Janette's baby bump had officially "popped", something noted by new mum Stacey Dooley who simply said: "She's popped!"

A second commented: "Wow - baby has just popped !!!! You look amazing and good luck with everything ….. can’t wait to see pics of baby," while a third shared: "A beautiful bump and a beautiful Mama. You look incredible."

Fans were thrilled to see Janette 'pop'

Others noted how relaxing her break must have been as one penned: "You look so pretty and beautiful glad you have had a good time your little one will be here In know time so make the most of the peace and calm."

Last week, Janette shared a heartwarming video documenting her and her husband's journey to Slovenia and Aljaz's emotional reunion with his mother, Nataša.

The caption read: "Surprise!! We planned a surprise visit to Slovenia to see @aljazskorjanec mom for her birthday today! So happy to see her reaction! We'll be here for a few days, enjoying a bit of a #babymoon and time with our nieces together before our own little family goes from 2…. to 3.

© Instagram The pair have been enjoying a romantic break

"For now, SURPRISE @natasaskorjanec! Happy birthday!"Towards the end of the video, Janette held the camera as Aljaz arrived at his mother's home, filming the moment that the former Strictly dancer surprised Nataša, who became tearful as she wrapped her arms around her son.

READ: Janette Manrara shares cryptic post as Strictly pro line-up confirmed

LOOK: Pregnant Janette Manrara beams in sunshine yellow summer dress

Janette's followers were quick to react to the emotional video in the comments section, with one person writing: "Aw that brought a wee tear to my eye," while another added: "Love this. I know how happy this will have made her!!!"

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.