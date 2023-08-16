HELLO! launches new kids online safety survey – have your say

Parents, help us discover the impact of social media on young people in 2023

Are you a parent concerned about the type of content your child or teen is viewing on social media? Perhaps you're worried about the amount of time they spend on their phones and devices?

Here at HELLO!, we're all too aware of the challenges facing parents in 2023.

We want to hear about your family's experiences and views on young people's social media use in our new survey below.

© MoMo Productions Mother and son looking online together

We are the first generation of adults parenting young people with access to mobile phones, tablets and all those apps – and while social media can be great fun, forge friendships, teach and entertain, there’s also another side...

We know first-hand that our kids are able to view harmful content online: young people are watching videos on self-harm, eating disorders, and unrealistic beauty and workout regimes, and the consequences can be tragic.

As we speak, the government is debating the new Online Safety Bill, part of which is seeking to protect young people from such dangerous content. Should the bill be approved, it will be an enormous help to parents trying to monitor their children's online viewing.

Help HELLO! better understand how families are managing daily life with devices and social media by taking part in our survey.

Thanks from the HELLO! team.