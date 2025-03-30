4 things I wish I had known before I became a first-time dog mum

Bringing home a puppy is one of the most exciting - and overwhelming - experiences.

As a first-time dog parent, I thought I was prepared. I had done the research, bought all the essentials, and imagined endless cuddles and tail wags. But nothing quite prepared me for the reality of chewed furniture, sleepless nights, and the emotional rollercoaster of raising a puppy.

Our Miniature Schnauzer, Misha, is one of the best things in our lives. Looking back on her first weeks as part of our family, however, there are so many things I wish I had known before adopting our four-legged friend.

© Georgia Brown The first few weeks of our puppy required a lot of patience

If you're thinking about getting a puppy or are in the thick of training right now, here are the lessons I wish I had known before we took the leap.

Prepare for the 'puppy blues'

"Puppy blues" refers to the feelings of sadness, anxiety, or stress some people experience after bringing a new puppy home. No matter how prepared you are, adjusting to such a major life change takes time.

I never thought the so-called puppy blues would hit us. We were certain that adopting Misha was the right decision, but those first few weeks were challenging - sleepless nights, chewed furniture, endless cleaning up after accidents, and unexpected frustration as our puppy learned what good behaviour meant.

We were incredibly patient (and totally in love with our new family member) but at times, even the calmest of dog owners can have their patience tested with a new puppy.

Dog 'mum guilt' is real

While I don't have children of my own, I'm familiar with the term 'mum guilt'; the feeling of guilt, doubt, or anxiety many experience when they believe they are not doing enough or are not being a "perfect" parent.

I feel a huge sense of guilt whenever I have to leave Misha by herself - and this hasn't become any easier since we adopted her several months ago. While we do our best to make sure she's always got someone at home or is taken to a family member who can look after her if we can't, there will inevitably be times when she does have to be left for a few hours alone.

© Georgia Brown We got our puppy used to day care from a very young age

My understanding is that anxious puppies often turn to destruction or abnormal behaviours if they're left too long. While Misha has never done this, it never lessens the pull on the heartstrings we experience whenever she has to be left by herself.

Puppies can be fussy eaters

Having grown up with family dogs who were obsessed with all foods - one even managed to snatch a chocolate yule log and had to be rushed to the emergency vet on Christmas Eve - I wasn’t prepared for a puppy who turned her nose up at meals.

If we changed the flavour of her kibble or switched brands, she would refuse to eat for several meals, which was especially worrying when she was young. Our vet advised us to stick to a consistent mealtime routine and transition new food gradually by mixing small amounts with her usual kibble to help her adjust.

Training takes time

© Georgia Brown Training takes time, but is always worth it in the end

When it comes to walking, socialising, and training a puppy, progress happens in baby steps. While Misha mastered toilet training quickly, teaching her to walk calmly without barking at every person, dog, or noise was a much slower process.

I remember feeling completely discouraged after weeks of training, convinced we’d never reach a point where she could walk 'nicely.' But then, almost overnight, something clicked - suddenly, she walked perfectly as if all that training had finally paid off.

Puppy teeth and claws are sharper than you think When you think of a puppy, you probably imagine a sleepy, snuggly bundle of joy. But before they start walking outside or lose their milk teeth, puppies have incredibly sharp claws and teeth - something to keep in mind if you have young children or elderly family members.

In her first few weeks, Misha would (unintentionally) scratch and nip during play, even drawing blood a few times with her tiny claws. It was all part of her learning process, but it definitely caught us off guard!