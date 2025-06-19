Exclusive: Michelle Ackerley reveals gender of 'miracle' first baby with husband Ben

She has hosted TV shows such as Morning Live and Crimewatch, and has been in the TV industry for 20 years, but it is the role she is set to take on this autumn that Michelle Ackerley is most excited about.

"I'm expecting a little girl in October and it feels very special," she says, exclusively revealing the gender of her baby. "When I found out I was pregnant, I told my husband, and he said this is a baby miracle."

She has previously spoken about her fertility journey and her fears that she might struggle to conceive because she suffers from endometriosis.

© Instagram Michelle is expecting her first child

"I remember coming home after Morning Live, and thinking: 'It doesn’t feel normal,' so I did a pregnancy test just in case," she reveals. "I'm five months; it’s quite amazing."

© Instagram Michelle's husband has supported her throughout her pregnancy

In welcoming her first child, Michelle is most excited to see her little girl bond with her husband, Ben Ryan, 53. "Every morning and every night he's been having a conversation with my tummy," the presenter says of her husband, who is performance director at Brentford FC; the couple tied the knot last summer.

"It's been really difficult with the morning sickness and crazy headaches, and Ben's been so supportive. He's going to be an amazing dad."

© Instagram Michelle has revealed she is having a girl

Meanwhile, Michelle looks forward to emulating the bond she shares with her mother, Mavis, with her own bundle of joy. "She's already like: 'I could just move in and we can raise the baby together,'" the presenter says of her mother, who has joined her on Morning Live in her role as a life coach.

© Instagram Michelle and her mum share a close bond

"We're so close. I really hope I can replicate that with my daughter."

Raising the next generation

Being part of raising the next generation of women makes Michelle's work with Smart Works, which is supported by the Big Give's Small Charity Week campaign, feel even more pertinent. "It's amazing to think that hopefully I’ll be able to be an inspiration to my daughter," she says.

© BBC/James Stack Michelle Ackerley presents Morning Live with Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones

Michelle has been an ambassador for Smart Works Greater Manchester for more than five years. The charity supports, inspires and empowers unemployed women to succeed in job searches and interviews, providing them with a full interview outfit and one-to-one coaching in interview skills.

© @michelle_ackerley/Instagram Michelle Ackerley works closely with Smart Works

The Big Give has proven to be a vital source of funding for the charity in recent years, including generating the additional funding needed to open a new service in Manchester city centre in April 2023, allowing the charity to reach women across the north-west region.

"It's a real 360-degree approach to setting yourself up for your job interview, and what happens next in your life," she Michelle says. "Also, it's that sense of community. That's something that I value – being in a space where you feel heard."

© @michelle_ackerley/Instagram Michelle is proud of all Smart Works does in empowering women

Feeling constantly inspired by the work she does, hosting guest speaker events and meeting the women whose lives have been turned around by the charity, Michelle is looking forward to the summer ahead, especially her 41st birthday on 21 July.

"I had so much anxiety around turning 40," she admits. "With the type of industry I'm in, you're constantly comparing yourself with other people… I thought: 'I need to do something to actually spin it in my mind that this is a celebration of life.'"

