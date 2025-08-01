Teen experts share 'distressing' TikTok warning for parents of young girls

If you're the parent of a teen, chances are you're already aware of how much time they spend on social media.

And while platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and more are great places for young people to communicate with pals and express themselves creatively (who doesn't love a good TikTok viral routine?), it's undeniable that young people have become a little too reliant on the apps.

A study conducted by the teen health and wellbeing app luna has found that almost a third of teen girls are turning to TikTok or Google for health advice before speaking to a doctor.

So what do parents do about it? Experts have revealed a number of ways…

Alarming study finds nearly a third of teens turn to TikTok for medical advice

The luna app surveyed just under 2,500 young people and discovered that 31 per cent of teen girls are seeking answers online.

What's equally alarming is that an even smaller percentage of people turn to their parents for advice.

Sophie Hamilton, Parenting Editor and head of HELLO!'s Online Safety initiative, said: "The trend of young girls seeking medical advice from social media apps rather than their parents and a doctor is concerning.

"If you're worried that your child is doing this, speak to them about it openly and explain that social media isn't a substitute for advice from a medical professional offline."

The research explains: "Alarmingly, the number of teen girls going to their parents or guardians is just 27 per cent.

Because of this, luna's encouraging parents to have judgment-free conversations at home so children feel comfortable seeking advice with them, their doctors or medically approved apps such as luna."

Why teens are turning to TikTok

The research explains that the reason why teens are turning to social media apps like TikTok as a first point of call because they're embarrassed or ashamed about seeking help.

This means they're not comfortable speaking to their parents or a doctor about a medical concern they might have.

The research also found that 19 per cent of young people surveyed say they avoid a trip to their GP because they don't want their parent or carer to know.

What to do about it

It's not always easy, but experts have said that the first step is opening up the line of communication, encouraging their child that they are a safe person to turn to.

Jo Goodall, Co-Founder of Luna, said: "We've got to change the way teen girls feel when it comes to opening up about their health.

"It's distressing to hear that such a high number won't go to their doctor or their parents about health issues and will simply resort to searching TikTok or Google for the answer.

"While there can be some useful advice online, there's a mass of misinformation which can do more harm than good."