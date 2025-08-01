Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Teen experts share 'distressing' TikTok warning for parents of young girls
This photograph taken on March 23, 2022, shows logo of the networking application TikToK displayed on a tablet in Lille, northern France© DENIS CHARLET,Getty

A recent study has found that more young people than ever are seeking health advice from social media

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
If you're the parent of a teen, chances are you're already aware of how much time they spend on social media.

And while platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and more are great places for young people to communicate with pals and express themselves creatively (who doesn't love a good TikTok viral routine?), it's undeniable that young people have become a little too reliant on the apps.

A study conducted by the teen health and wellbeing app luna has found that almost a third of teen girls are turning to TikTok or Google for health advice before speaking to a doctor. 

So what do parents do about it? Experts have revealed a number of ways…

young female teenager using cell phone at home © Getty
A study has found teenage girls are heading to social media for health advice

Alarming study finds nearly a third of teens turn to TikTok for medical advice

The luna app surveyed just under 2,500 young people and discovered that 31 per cent of teen girls are seeking answers online.

What's equally alarming is that an even smaller percentage of people turn to their parents for advice.

Sophie Hamilton, Parenting Editor and head of HELLO!'s Online Safety initiative, said: "The trend of young girls seeking medical advice from social media apps rather than their parents and a doctor is concerning. 

"If you're worried that your child is doing this, speak to them about it openly and explain that social media isn't a substitute for advice from a medical professional offline."

The research explains: "Alarmingly, the number of teen girls going to their parents or guardians is just 27 per cent.

Because of this, luna's encouraging parents to have judgment-free conversations at home so children feel comfortable seeking advice with them, their doctors or medically approved apps such as luna."

Low angle view of young group of people holding cellphone devices at city street. D© Getty Images
A new study has found that teenage girls would rather go to TikTok than their parents or a doctor with a medical concern

Why teens are turning to TikTok

The research explains that the reason why teens are turning to social media apps like TikTok as a first point of call because they're embarrassed or ashamed about seeking help.

This means they're not comfortable speaking to their parents or a doctor about a medical concern they might have.

The research also found that 19 per cent of young people surveyed say they avoid a trip to their GP because they don't want their parent or carer to know.

In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. © Drew Angerer, Getty
TikTok is the go-to app for teens

What to do about it

It's not always easy, but experts have said that the first step is opening up the line of communication, encouraging their child that they are a safe person to turn to.

Jo Goodall, Co-Founder of Luna, said: "We've got to change the way teen girls feel when it comes to opening up about their health.

"It's distressing to hear that such a high number won't go to their doctor or their parents about health issues and will simply resort to searching TikTok or Google for the answer.

"While there can be some useful advice online, there's a mass of misinformation which can do more harm than good."

Low angle view of three young people using mobile phones outdoors.© Getty Images
Opening up the line of communication between parent and child isn't easy, but it's crucial

