The Queen's Gambit boss gives major update on season two

The Queen's Gambit was a smash hit for Netflix when it landed back in 2020 – but will we ever be getting a second season? As much as we would love to return to the world of Beth Harmon and her chess empire, it looks like it won't be happening.

MORE: Mental Health Awareness Day: 10 shows that depict the reality of mental illness

Director and executive producer Scott Frank previously told Deadline: "I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry – let me put it differently – I'm terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we've already told."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy The Queen's Gambit?

Producer William Horberg, however, suggested that there might be another story from the same time in the foreseeable future. He said: "We're all certainly going to keep working together… [and will] try to find another story to tell with the same passion and team of amazing artists."

Anya Taylor-Joy played Beth in the hti show

Anya Taylor-Joy, who played Beth, previously shared her surprise that fans were keen for a second series, saying: "It is obviously incredibly flattering that people want to spend more time with characters that we care so much about and that we poured so much love into, but we did intend it to be a limited series, so we were all quite surprised when people started asking for season two."

MORE: The Queen’s Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy wore her silky lingerie as a party outfit and nailed it

MORE: 11 amazing shows and films to watch this Black History Month

Although we won't be seeing the star return as Beth, Anya is set to appear in one of 2021's biggest films, Last Night in Soho. The film was directed by Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright, who opened up about the film to Den of Geek, explaining: "I have this recurring time travel fantasy about the idea of going back. But I think it’s always that thing, this nagging fear that it’s probably a really bad idea."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.