Lady Amelia Windsor raises the bar in ruffled dress with the prettiest detail

Lady Amelia Windsor ticked off another emerging designer from her creative checklist as she attended the Mon Cheri Hosts Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst in Munich last month. However, the socialite's beautiful outfit for the occasion has reappeared on our feeds as Lady Amelia shared a new image of her look – and its spellbinding touch is as potent as ever.

Lady Amelia championed London-based brand Yuhan Wang for the occasion, stepping out in the most incredible ruffled dress. Boasting tiers of frills, a romantic Victoriana silhouette, impossibly feminine ruching, short sleeves, layers of fairytale florals and an overriding theme of whimsical elegance – the designer's signature concept – the fabulous frock illuminated the red carpet with ease.

Prince Harry's distant cousin didn't stop there on the luxury front. She slipped on a pair of black patent brogues by Miu Miu (talk about achieving It-girl status in a singular outfit) featuring simple silver hardware and paired with some dark green socks.

The star clasped an ebony-toned handbag by Marici London and wore her sunkissed hair tied back into a relaxed low updo.

Lady Amelia took to social media to reshare the image, captioning the post: "Festive frillz," adding a Christmas tree emoji.

Her friends and followers adored her quirky attire and were quick to comment on her look online. "Not many people could look this gorgeous in this dress," one user wrote, while another posted: "Beautiful." A third added: "Stunning," and a fourth noted: "Great outfit."

One quick scroll through Lady Amelia Windsor's Instagram feed is more than enough to convince us that those who have dubbed her as the royal family's most stylish member are almost certainly onto something. The sustainable fashion champion is always quick to share her latest wardrobe acquisitions and her most recent addition has us utterly transfixed. Note to self: animal print is back with a bang…

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories with her 102k followers, the model and socialite uploaded a quick mirror selfie and gave fans an impromptu winter wardrobe update. Nailing the 'off-duty royal' vibe, Lady Amelia looked picture perfect in an understated light brown crop top layered under an unfussy black cardigan, alongside a staple chain necklace.

