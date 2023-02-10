Pamela Anderson has the ultimate hair scrunchie hack “Do you have a hairband or a G-string I could borrow?”

If there’s one person we want to be friends with right now, it’s Pamela Anderson. She’s made her return to the spotlight with a new agenda: truth, internal happiness and the handbag accessory we didn’t know we were missing. But there’s one thing we’re glad isn’t changing this year – her iconic 90s messy up-do.

The Barb Wire star has shown us that this hairstyle is easy to assemble, and provided the ultimate hack for throwing her hair in a bun if she doesn’t have a scrunchie, and you won’t want to miss it.

The 55 year-old did a ‘what’s in my bag’ episode with British Vogue. Emptying the contents of her Stella Mccartney ‘Frayme’ bag, she first shows off her fan for “hot flashes”and cbd oil for her arthritis. Standard, right?

Her messy up do is iconic

She then pulls out a baby pink, satin G-string and says “I don’t know why I have a G-string in my purse but… don’t tell me that you don’t have a scrunchie.”

She then continues by quickly tying her hair up on top of her hair, using (yep, you guessed it), the pants and a hair band. “This is the trick of the trade,” she said. “We’re really flashing back to the 90s. The tousled updo always had a pair of panties in them.”

She then pulls a few pieces of hair out at the front and voila – her iconic hairstyle done without a mirror in less than 10 seconds. Clearly a satin thong is the night out accessory we’ve all been sleeping on. Genius.

She then nonchalantly continues with her bag dump “Anyway, so sunscreen…” Please Pam, can we be friends?

The hashtag #pamelaandersonhair has amassed an incredible 59.3 million views on TikTok. Her signature loose updo became the hairstyle of last year after the launch of the Disney+ series Pam and Tommy starring Lily James.

Is ‘Pamela Anderson g-string hair’ going to become the new craze of 2023?

