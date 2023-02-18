Lily James goes hell for leather in belted trench during LFW The Pam and Tommy actress layered up in leather for the ES x Perfect LFW party

Considering her inseparable relationship with the likes of Donatella Versace, it’s no wonder that Lily James has established herself as a pioneer of luxury fashion. And with a status like that, the VIP invites simply flood in.

On Friday evening, Lily attended the exclusive ES x Perfect LFW party at The Dorchester, alongside a glittering guestlist of stars. For the occasion, the actress layered up in a leather belted trench coat that featured a matte finish, slick lapels and a calve-skimming length.

Lily James wore leather for the ES x Perfect LFW Party

The 33-year-old paid homage to the late great Vivienne Westwood by sporting one of her iconic pieces, the three-row pearl choker brandishing the punk designer's insignia orb in silver.

Allowing all eyes to fall upon her leather coat, which served up Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire glamour, the star wore her brunette hair tied up into a high bun and styled so two curled wisps shaped her striking face.

The actress headed to the Galvan store opening later that evening

A pair of barely-there heels added a touch of date-night decadence to her evening attire, which made for an elevated yet effortless ‘cool-girl’ look.

In true A-lister style, Lily subtly retired from the party to make her way to Galvan’s store opening across town. While there, she was joined by her trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who mirrored Lily’s outfit in an all-black look featuring a turtleneck knit and a streamlined overcoat.

The star was joined by her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray

We have the actress’ longtime stylist Rebecca to thank for Lily’s recent Miu Miu look, which she wore for the premiere of her new film What’s Love Got To Do With It? Entrenching herself further into Donatella’s empire of brands, Lily looked sublime in an opulent gown showcasing a lime, all-over beaded gemstone exterior, a sculpted fit, a floor-length train, a cream white trim with matching straps, a back split and layers of wispy semi-sheer fabric.

A buttery makeup look by none other than Charlotte Tilbury (seamlessly applied by her niece Sofia Tilbury) complemented her zesty lime garment, in addition to a wet-look hairstyle that was gently crimped.

